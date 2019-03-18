Manohar Parrikar passes away;  BJP's Pramod Sawant sworn in as new Goa CM, 11-member cabinet also takes oath

By Online Desk

Following the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, erstwhile assembly speaker, Pramod Sawant will take oath as the new chief minister of Goa.

Along with Sawant, BJP senior leader Nitin Gadkari and other party leaders are at BJP Raj Bhavan.

Earlier there were speculations that there might be two deputy CMs in 40 member assembly of Goa. As per sources, MGP's Sudin Dhavlikar whose name was speculated for deputy CM did not take oath as BJP has convinced two other's from MGP to join BJP.

The chief minister of Goa and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was laid to rest at Miramar on Monday next to the memorial of the state’s first CM Dayanand Bandodkar.

Thousands of people thronged the streets of the state capital Monday to catch a final glimpse of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of a pancreatic ailment, as his mortal remains were brought to the BJP office for party workers to pay their last respects.

Manohar Parrikar, who was elected to the top post of the state, was given a state funeral with full military honours. Meanwhile, BJP has officially announced the appointment of Goa assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant as the new chief minister of the state.