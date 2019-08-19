Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi deserted sinking ship, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while some of the Congress leaders were opposing the move, others praised PM Narendra Modi for it.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday likened Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president to the captain deserting a sinking ship and mocked the transfer of power in that party to Sonia Gandhi.

"It is like Ahmed's cap on Mohammad's head and Mohammad's cap on Ahmed's head," he said, commenting on the responsibility shifting to Sonia Gandhi who is now the interim president of the Congress.

The BJP national vice-president and a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said instead of Rahul Gandhi's resignation, the chief ministers of the states ruled by the Congress should have quit for "failing" to waive crop loans and provide unemployment allowance.

"We have heard that if any ship sinks, the captain makes efforts to save it till the last breath. But the Congress captain took the first plunge," Chouhan said, adding that there was no Congress president for several days.

ALSO READ: Nehru's 'wrong' policies delayed Goa's liberation, says ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"And the interim president is again Madam (Sonia Gandhi). It is like Ahmed's cap on Mohammad's head and Mohammad's cap on Ahmed's head. 'Kabhi mai, kabhi tum'," he added.

Chouhan also sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi for not replacing the chief ministers after they "failed" to waive crop loans within 10 days of coming to power.

"Now, eight months have passed. Crop loans of farmers have not been waived. The chief ministers were not removed but the Congress president himself resigned," he said, calling the former Congress chief "Ranchhod Gandhi".

The three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also said the Congress would not blossom till it overcame the 'parivarvad'.

ALSO READ: Article 370 - Confused Congress disintegrating, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Till the Congress party remains slave to a family, it cannot blossom," he said.

Chouhan sought to know the Congress stand on the recent scrapping on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He said while some of the Congress leaders were opposing the move, others praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

"The Congress is not able to clear its stand on such a big issue. Interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not spoken even a word. Priyanka Gandhi's associates misbehaved with a journalist. The country is seeking an answer from the Congress," he said.

He accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of committing a historic mistake and taking the internal matter of the country to the United Nations.

ALSO READ: I now worship Modi, Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"The special status given to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 let the terrorism flourish in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected the mistake committed 70 years ago," Chouhan said.

He blamed the Congress governments in states for not being able to check crimes against women, children and SC/STs.

He pointed at the Harish Jatav case in Rajasthan's Alwar district, saying action was not taken against the accused.

He said the appeasement politics had ruined the Congress as well as the country.

Chouhan, who is also the convener of the BJP's national membership drive, was here to address a state-level meeting, where it was told that the BJP gained 47 lakh new members against the target of 50 lakh in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp