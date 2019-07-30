Home Nation

Samajwadi Party leader's truck involved in Unnao rape survivor's accident: Sources

The state government has recommended a CBI probe into the issue which was earlier made by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Published: 30th July 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli

People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has recommended a CBI probe into the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have been critically injured and two female relatives killed.

The other major revelation is the truck involved in the accident belongs to a Samajwadi Party leader. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party, incidentally, was the first to demand the Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said around midnight on Monday a formal request for the probe by the premiere agency was sent to the Centre. "The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Rae Bareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard," he stated.

ALSO READ| Unnao road mishap not an accident: Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident, if a request was made. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter. The state government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or a relative makes any request in this regard," Singh had said.

In the major revelation on Tuesday, sources said that the truck that smashed the car of the Unnao rape survivor belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader. On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor's car was hit by a truck in a road accident in which her aunts were killed and her lawyer and she are in critical condition.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is accused of raping the girl and he has been in jail ever since an FIR was filed against him. Informing about a new link, sources said that the truck in the accident belonged to SP leader Nandu Pal.

ALSO READ| Will BJP expel Kuldeep Sengar, asks Priyanka Gandhi

Pal is an SP leader from Fatehpur district unit and his wife Ramashree Pal was elected as Asothar Block Pramukh on an SP ticket. His three brothers Devendra Pal, Munna Pal and Dilip Pal own 27 trucks.

Mahesh Singh, uncle of the rape survivor, has alleged in his complaint that the security personnel allotted to the rape survivor were passing on information about the family's whereabouts to the accused BJP MLA. Meanwhile, the cremation of the two female relatives killed in Sunday's car crash is scheduled to take place in Unnao amidst tight security on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape survivor accident Kuldeep Sengar CBI Unnao rape CBI Samajwadi Party SP leader Unnao case
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp