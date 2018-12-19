Home States Karnataka

Local seer arrested in Karnataka temple 'prasad' poisoning that killed 15

Mahadeshwara Hill Saluru Math seer Pattada Immadi Mahadevaswamy was arrested and police told PTI said "he has a role" in the incident.

Published: 19th December 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Maaramma temple

Maaramma temple

By PTI

BENGALURU: Police arrested a local seer Wednesday in connection with the poisoning of prasad at a temple in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district that killed 15 people.

Mahadeshwara Hill Saluru Math seer Pattada Immadi Mahadevaswamy was arrested and police told PTI said "he has a role" in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Chamarajnagar district, however, declined to divulge any other details.

Police sources said that at least five people, including the seer and a woman, have a direct role in the incident.

Officials have so far quizzed 11 people about the December 15 incident, in which more than 120 people fell ill after consuming prasad distributed at Maramma temple in Sulavadi village of Hanur taluk in Chamarajnagar district.

On the day of the incident, nine people died, while six others lost their lives over the next four days.

27 people are still in a critical state.

Lab test has found insecticide in the prasad.

Police are suspecting a faction feud within the management of the temple over revenue sharing, which might have led to the poisoning.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka temple prasad poisoning Local seer arrested Pattada Immadi Mahadevaswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp