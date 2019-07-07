Mass resignation of Congress-JDS MLAs: Planned coup or internal sabotage behind Karnataka chaos?

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday’s spate of resignations came as part of a ‘well planned’ coup according to insiders. However, who is responsible for the coup is a tricky question to answer.

The MLAs who submitted their resignation were in constant touch with Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who travelled with them to Mumbai. Jarkiholi, a former Congress minister, is known to be very close to a senior Maharashtra BJP minister.

“He had planned the entire event, from the mass resignations to taking the MLAs to Mumbai to keep them away from being recalled by their party leaders,” said sources.

All the 10 MLAs are lodged in a star property near the CBI office in Mumbai.

On the choice of Saturday as the chosen date for the en-masse resignations, sources said that they were waiting for former JDS state president AH Vishwanath to hand over charge.

“On July 4, after the JD(S) replaced him with five-time MLA HK Kumaraswamy, the MLAs decided to submit their resignations. They were led by Vishwanath,” said a source. The MLAs met the Governor and requested him to provide them with protection.

ALSO READ | Karnataka political quake had its epicentre in Mysuru

While Jarkiholi might be taking the help of the BJP minister in Maharashtra, in Karnataka, the state unit of the party has chosen to keep its distance and is unlikely to take any followup action till July 20.

“This is because the party wants to ensure that the resignations are genuine and will be accepted,” a source said.

Additionally, the saffron party is also wary of the role Siddaramaiah has to play in the current crisis.

Some MLAs who submitted their resignation on Saturday did not join the rest in Mumbai, instead stayed back to meet or negotiate a deal with the Congress leaders in the evening.

Three of those who resigned--Byarathi Basavaraj, Somashekhar and B.C. Patil--are known Siddaramaiah loyalists, and could possibly withdraw their resignations if he is made Chief Minister.

ALSO READ | Reverse swing: Karnataka minister says five BJP MLAs in touch with Congress

This has given rise to speculation that the crisis could, partly, have been staged by the former CM. On the face of it, however, Siddaramaiah expressed shock at the resignations by his loyalists and was trying to reach out to them. “Last week he had to broker peace between Basavaraj and his close friend -- Minister K.J George, who had a heated argument over the transfer of a senior officer,” a source said.

“Basavraj approached the CM and got a senior officer close to the Minister, transferred without consulting him. George was miffed with Basavaraj. It had become so bad that Siddaramaiah had to intervene. Basavaraj even threatened to leave the party. It was the same issue with Somashekhar, who was miffed with an IAS officer, known to be close to the CM. Somashekhar too had threatened to resign from the party. Siddaramaiah had to cajole him to stay put,” the source added.

ALSO READ | ‘Just watching the so-called empire collapse’: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao on Karnataka political crisis

Whether it is cumulative problems coming to a head, providing an easy breeding ground for discontent, or a pre-planned jolt to an already shaky government, Kumaraswamy’s days as CM could be numbered.

Also because his biggest benefactor, Rahul Gandhi, has relinquished the role from which he was being given protective cover against the tug-of-war within the coalition.

Ex-JDS State Prez Blames CM

BENGALURU: Janata Dal-Secular leader A H Vishwanath who resigned as party state chief recently blamed CM H D Kumaraswamy and his attitude for the political crisis.

Vishwanath, along with other Congress and JDS MLAs who resigned on Saturday headed to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor for a meeting which lasted almost two hours.

Speaking to reporters later, Vishwanath said, “We are hurt. We are against the coalition government. People had so much hope and expectation from this government, but it failed to fulfil them. This government also failed to take the confidence of the MLAs from both the parties.”

On Operation Kamala he said, “There is no such operation ... all these stories are cooked-up by the media. We resigned on our own,’’ he said.

When asked if they were joining the BJP, he replied in the negative.

What next?