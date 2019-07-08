Rebel Karnataka MLAs leave for Goa from Mumbai

By Online Desk

Thirteen rebel Congress-JDS legislators and one Independent lawmaker, who were staying in Sofitel hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai since Saturday, are being shifted to Goa.

They are being accompanied by Mumbai BJP youth president Mohit Bharatiya.

The development comes after angry Congress workers continued protests outside the luxury hotel in Mumbai.

The rebel lawmakers are travelling to Goa by road and expected to reach there on Tuesday morning, said a state BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, the rebel lawmakers rejected Karnataka deputy CM G Parmeshwara’s overtures to accommodate them in the new Cabinet.

READ HERE | Second Independent lawmaker resigns from Kumaraswamy cabinet

In a fresh blow to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, another independent lawmaker R Shankar resigned Monday from the Council of Ministers. This comes after Independent MLA Nagesh's resignation earlier in the day.

The coalition that was previously hanging at 106 after the resignation of 13 legislators loses its simple majority in the scenario that all resignations are accepted, and stands at 104.

In a bid to save the coalition, which is tottering on the brink of collapse after 13 MLAs quit, ministers of both the Congress and the JD(S) resigned "voluntarily" Monday to enable a reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled legislators.

All 21 ministers of Congress and nine of the JDS have submitted their resignations from the 13-month old coalition ministry.

(With agency inputs)