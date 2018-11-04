Wife contradicts driver, says late violinist Balabhaskar did not drive the vehicle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lakshmi, the wife of late musician Balabhaskar, told the police it was driver Arjun, and not her husband, who was behind the wheel. Her revelation is contrary to the statement of the driver, who said Balabhaskar drove the car after reaching Kollam. According to the Attingal police, Lakshmi said Balabhaskar was taking a nap in the back seat.

Balabhaskar never used to drive the vehicle during long-distance journeys. Lakshmi said she was sitting in the front seat with their child Thejaswini on her lap. Lakshmi was discharged from the hospital two days ago.

The police had earlier recorded the statement of Arjun and he had said Balabhaskar started driving the car when they reached Kollam. The accident took place on the national highway at Pallipuram on September 25 when the family was returning home after visiting a temple in Thrissur.

The kid died soon after the accident and Balabhaskar succumbed to injuries on October 1.