Muslim Youth League fires fresh salvo at minister K T Jaleel

Youth League general secretary P K Firos also accused the minister’s office of holding on to crucial files that reveal the minister’s alleged involvement in the appointment of his relative.

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Youth League has come out with fresh ‘evidence’ against K T Jaleel to disprove the minister’s claim that his relative - who was appointed the General Manager in a PSU under his ministry - was paid a much lesser salary than his previous pay.

Youth League general secretary P K Firos also accused the minister’s office of holding on to crucial files that reveal the minister’s alleged involvement in the appointment of his relative. This, he said, was done to prevent the files from being accessed or perused through Right to Information (RTI) query.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Firos produced the salary slip of K T Adeeb, the ministers’ close relative from the private bank where he was employed before his appointment in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation on ‘deputation’ basis.“The minister has often claimed his relative settled for a lower salary from the Corporation than what he was drawing from the bank. Jaleel said his relative left a job that paid him `1.1 lakh per month. However, the salary slip shows he was drawing a gross salary of just `85,664,” he added.

The Youth League leader also produced a letter written by Adeeb to the Corporation demanding more allowances and also an annual bonus of `2.5 lakh.Firos also claimed that Adeeb resigned from his post in the private bank after his appointment in the Corporation. He said the resignation letter was in the possession of higher authorities of the bank. “The resignation goes on to prove that Adeeb’s temporary post in the Corporation was all set to be made permanent,” he alleged.

Firos accused Jaleel of creating a ‘part file’ and proceeding with the move to appoint Adeeb even though consent from the Finance Department was awaited.“When we demanded access to the relevant files via RTI, the departments of Minority Welfare and Finance passed the buck. On pursuing the e-file records, we came to know that the files that contain the incriminating details are in the possession of the Minister’s office,” the Youth League leader said.

“Even though everyone is aware of Jaleel’s wrongdoings, the Chief Minister who is his ‘godfather’ is still ignorant of it. A Vigilance probe should be immediately ordered so that the minister does not tamper with or destroy the files pertaining to the appointment,” he demanded. Firos said the Muslim Youth League would take legal recourse once the files which reveal the minister’s involvement, are accessed through RTI.

  • Chand
    The Muslim League is making a mountain out of a molehill. The party leadership cannot accept the growing popularity of K.T.Jaleel and is ought to tarnish his image. It's trying to invent a new story against the minister every day.
    7 days ago reply
