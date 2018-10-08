State will not go back on implementing SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it categorically clear that the state would not go back on implementing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it would not surrender to politically-motivated agitations on the issue either. He added the verdict was not precipitated by the stance taken by the Left Government.

The CM said the government has taken a stance, giving full respect to the faith and rituals associated with the temple, but it cannot file a review petition as it had made it clear in the affidavit that irrespective of the nature of the verdict, it would be implemented.

“Whether the Supreme Court verdict is for or against women’s entry, it’ll be implemented. That’s the assurance given by the government,” said Pinarayi, adding the government is not against anyone filing review petition.

In a detailed and hour-long statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drew attention to the reformation movement which led to the progress of the state and end of many social evils. He alleged there was a deliberate attempt to create a rift in the society and sabotage the communal harmony in the name of Sabarimala row.

Going into the Sabarimala temple history, he said when the High Court issued its verdict prohibiting women from entering the temple in 1991, it was not due to government’s intervention. Similarly, it had nothing to do with the apex court verdict.

Referring to previous incidents, Pinarayi pointed out that as per the records that came before the High Court, women used to go to the temple earlier. The Devaswom Board was permitting such practices. The HC then issued order in 1991 after going through all details and the government has been implementing it.

“The entry of pilgrims to Sabarimala since then was based on that order. The government has always tried to implement it. No Left government has taken any stance against this. This government has also done nothing against this,” said Pinarayi.

He further pointed out the current government decided to maintain the affidavit filed by the previous Left regime under V S Achuthanandan.

“It clarifies why the government can’t go for review petition. In the affidavit, we made it clear that the government is against any kind of discrimination towards women or any other sections of the society. The government is not opposed to women’s entry as we stand for social justice and equality before the law. Also those who believe in Hindu religion should be permitted,” he said.

Referring to the issue of law and order violation, Pinarayi said the government is not afraid of such an issue.

“The government is not interested in creating a controversy. The affidavit was filed after the court asked for the same. Also, the government is not planning to come up with a legislation in this regard. We’re waiting for the Supreme Court verdict and it’ll be implemented,” said Pinarayi, said the government is open for discussion.

Asked about members of the thanthri and royal families refusing to meet him, Pimnarayi said, “When the Chief Minister of a state calls for a meeting, isn’t it proper to attend the same? It’s up to them to say. Let them say,” he said.