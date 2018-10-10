Home States Kerala

Kerala Brahmana Sabha approached Supreme Court with review petition in Sabarimala women entry issue

According to KBS, Sabarimala issue cannot be considered as a gender issue. "Women of the age above 50 are permitted to visit Sabarimala.

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) has approached Supreme Court with a review petition over the entry of women to Sabarimala temple. It is the women wing of KBS filed the petition through advocate Sanand Ramakrishnan on Wednesday, said its state president Karimpuzha Raman.

In a press conference held in Kochi, Raman said in 2015, Supreme Court considering a petition about rituals in Padmanabha Swami temple directed that Tanthri of the temple can decide the rituals to be followed. "If Tanthri fails to take a decision, after consulting the experts a decision can be taken. However, in Sabarimala case, the Supreme Court did not consider its earlier verdict. We want apex court to come out with an amicable solution in Sabarimala issue," he said.

Sabarimala: TDB made separate facilities for women pilgrims at Pampa and Sannidhanam​

According to KBS, Sabarimala issue cannot be considered as a gender issue. "Women of the age above 50 are permitted to visit Sabarimala. So we cannot say that women are sidelined at Sabarimala. However, no women of our community would be visiting Sabarimala following the Supreme Court verdict," Raman said.

KBS is organising protest activities in various parts of the state. A human chain would be formed at Palakkad on Sunday as part of the protest. Similarly, the protest will be organised in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts. Karimpuzha Rajan, in spite Supreme Court verdict, the women would not be entering the temple. He said even women police would not be entering the temple.

