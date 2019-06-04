Nipah-infected Kerala student's condition improving, says hospital; 311 under observation

By Express News Service

The condition of the 23-year-old student, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after contracting the deadly Nipah virus, is slowing improving and his fever is subsiding, say hospital officials. A government bulletin said a list of 311 people, who have interacted with the student, has been prepared and they were under medical observation.

The student, hailing from North Paravur in Ernakulam, is studying in a college in Thodupuzha in Idukki district. The student, who was suffering from fever, had gone to Thrissur district with a group of students to attend a training programme.

The government urged people not to panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. "We have confidence that we can face it. We have faced it in Kozhikode last year and contained it," Health Minister K K Shylaja said trying to instil confidence among people.

As a precautionary measure, some staff members at the hospital showing flu-like symptoms or headache with fever have been kept in isolation based on advice from the district medical officer. The isolations will continue till further instructions. There is no further risk to other patients and health workers, the officials added.

The infected student, who had been exhibiting symptoms including fever, slurring of speech and gait imbalance for a week, was admitted to the private hospital on Thursday.

Dr. Boby Varkey Maramattom, Consultant Neurology, began focused and rapid work with MRI and detailed cerebrospinal fluid analysis. The doctor later sought an expert opinion from Dr. Anup Warrier, Consultant, Infectious Diseases. As per routine internal protocols, a panel of viral markers was screened at an NABL-accredited lab. The test results were suggestive of Nipah viral encephalitis.

The hospital is strictly abiding by all public health protocols as suggested by the district and state health authorities and is closely coordinating with them.

ALSO READ | Verify information on Nipah before you share it: Experts

Health Minister K K Shylaja holds a meeting at Govt Guest House to discuss the technicalities in tackling Nipah. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

READ HERE | All you need to know about Nipah virus

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus infection is a Zoonosis transferred when one comes in contact with an NiV-infected animal or person. The virus can infect humans if they consume fruits eaten by infected bats and birds. It can also be transmitted through contact with other NiV infected person/s.

Symptoms of the virus:

Headache

Fever

Dizziness

Vomiting

Sore throat

Muscle ache

(With online desk inputs)