Home States Kerala

Nipah-infected Kerala student's condition improving, says hospital; 311 under observation

The 23-year-old infected student, who had been exhibiting symptoms including fever, slurring of speech and gait imbalance for a week, was hospitalised on June 30.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

The staff inside the isolation room of Ernakulam Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala. The staff are dressed in biohazard suits to ensure that they do not get infected. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

The staff inside the isolation room of Ernakulam Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala. The staff are dressed in biohazard suits to ensure that they do not get infected. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

The condition of the 23-year-old student, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after contracting the deadly Nipah virus, is slowing improving and his fever is subsiding, say hospital officials. A government bulletin said a list of 311 people, who have interacted with the student, has been prepared and they were under medical observation.

The student, hailing from North Paravur in Ernakulam, is studying in a college in Thodupuzha in Idukki district. The student, who was suffering from fever, had gone to Thrissur district with a group of students to attend a training programme.

The government urged people not to panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. "We have confidence that we can face it. We have faced it in Kozhikode last year and contained it," Health Minister K K Shylaja said trying to instil confidence among people.

As a precautionary measure, some staff members at the hospital showing flu-like symptoms or headache with fever have been kept in isolation based on advice from the district medical officer. The isolations will continue till further instructions. There is no further risk to other patients and health workers, the officials added.

The infected student, who had been exhibiting symptoms including fever, slurring of speech and gait imbalance for a week, was admitted to the private hospital on Thursday.

Dr. Boby Varkey Maramattom, Consultant Neurology, began focused and rapid work with MRI and detailed cerebrospinal fluid analysis. The doctor later sought an expert opinion from Dr. Anup Warrier, Consultant, Infectious Diseases. As per routine internal protocols, a panel of viral markers was screened at an NABL-accredited lab. The test results were suggestive of Nipah viral encephalitis.

The hospital is strictly abiding by all public health protocols as suggested by the district and state health authorities and is closely coordinating with them.

ALSO READ | Verify information on Nipah before you share it: Experts

Health Minister K K Shylaja holds a meeting at Govt Guest House to discuss the technicalities in tackling Nipah. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

READ HERE | All you need to know about Nipah virus

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus infection is a Zoonosis transferred when one comes in contact with an NiV-infected animal or person. The virus can infect humans if they consume fruits eaten by infected bats and birds. It can also be transmitted through contact with other NiV infected person/s.

Symptoms of the virus:

  • Headache

  • Fever

  • Dizziness

  • Vomiting

  • Sore throat

  • Muscle ache

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah nipah virus Kerala Nipah Virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp