Nipah outbreak: Condition of Kerala youth stable; situation under control

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala continues to be on high alert, even as the condition of the 23-year-old youth remains stable. According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, there has been some improvement in the condition of the patient.

"Also, the Human Monoclonal Antibody, the Nipah preventive medicine has arrived from Australia and has been stocked at Ernakulam Medical College," said the minister. According to her, the medicine was used to treat people who were exposed to the Hendra virus in Australia sometime back. "Right now, Ribavirin, an antiviral medication which is used to treat certain viral infections, is being administered to those exposed," she added.

READ MORE | We will overcome this, says Nipah survivor Ajanya

"There is considerable progress in the condition of the youth. Doctors have asserted that there is no room for concern," she said. Meanwhile, blood samples of those who had been admitted to the isolation ward the other day has been sent to Pune, Manipal and Alappuzha virology laboratories. Apart from the youth's friend, three nurses and a Chalakkudy native had been admitted to the isolation ward.

"We are expecting the test results to arrive in two days. A review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will be convened in Kochi on Friday," said the Health Minister.

In order to contain the possibility of the infection from spreading, 311 persons across five districts have been quarantined in their homes. "In addition to this, the Health Department is organising awareness classes in five panchayats including Vadakkekkara in Ernakulam district. Even as the authorities are trying to trace the sources of the latest outbreak, they have been unable to find anything yet. Officers have been making enquiries in Thodupuzha and Thrissur.

READ MORE | Nipah scare: Harsh Vardhan assures Kerala of Centre's support

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has hinted at possibility of closing schools in some parts of the state. "As of now, the schools will be opened as per schedule. If there is a need to shut down schools in a few areas, the government will declare the same by Wednesday evening," said the minister.

Last year, Kerala faced an outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode. The deadly virus had claimed 17 lives. Scientists had established then that fruit bats are the carriers of the virus. However, pigs can also carry and transmit it.

READ HERE | All you need to know about Nipah virus

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus infection is a Zoonosis transferred when one comes in contact with an NiV-infected animal or person. The virus can infect humans if they consume fruits eaten by infected bats and birds. It can also be transmitted through contact with other NiV infected person/s.

Symptoms of the virus:

Headache

Fever

Dizziness

Vomiting

Sore throat

Muscle ache

(With online desk inputs)