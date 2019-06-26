Home States Kerala

Mumbai police issue look-out notice against Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy has been on the run since a Mumbai based woman filed a complaint against him at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy Kodiyeri, the eldest son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mumbai police have issued a look-out notice against Binoy Kodiyeri, the eldest son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pertaining to the rape case charged against him. Binoy has been absconding since a Mumbai based woman filed a complaint against him at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

The police issued look-out notice at all the airports in the country preventing him to go abroad and to verify whether had gone abroad. The police took the step when the anticipatory bail of Binoy will be considered by the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier, a police team came to Kerala searching for Binoy. But they had to return empty handed. Similarly, the documents that got leaked to the media prove the relationship between Binoy and the woman who had levelled allegations of rape and cheating against him.

ALSO READ | ‘Sonstroke’: Kodiyeri to stay, puts up brave front

Of the leaked documents is a page of the passport of the woman which mentions Binoy’s name as her spouse. The other is a statement of bank transactions between April 2013- July 2013. As per the document, during the period Binoy transferred an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh on three separate occasions to the woman’s bank account.

A 33-year-old woman on June 13 had filed a rape complaint against Binoy, the eldest son of Kodiyeri. She had alleged in the complaint that Binoy raped her for years on the promise of marrying her and that she has an eight-year-old child born out of the relationship. The woman is a native of Bihar. The police have booked Binoy under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of the property on the complaint).

