Odisha ready to tackle cyclone Titli

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the cyclonic storm Titli is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone in next 18 hours and make a landfall on Thursday morning, the State Government on Tuesday sounded high alert in four districts asking authorities to pull up their socks to ensure zero casualty.

Collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain alert till Saturday. They have also been asked to make arrangements for all basic needs including cooked food, safe drinking water and ensure health and hygiene.

Since the storm surge of about 0.5 metre above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts, people living in vulnerable condition have been advised to move to safer places, including cyclone shelters and school buildings.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi reviewed the arrangements made to tackle the cyclone and subsequent rainfall. He has directed for closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the four districts from Wednesday.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said 12 units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been kept ready for the rescue and relief operations.

One each unit of NDRF has been rushed to Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur and one each team of ODRAF has been deployed in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi.

“Collectors of Ganjam and Gajapati districts have been asked to initiate steps for evacuation of people while other coastal districts will take decision on evacuation and closing of educational institutions after assessment of the situation,” Sethi said.

While emergency operation centres at district level have been opened and asked to function round-the-clock, 20 teams of fire services have been deployed at vulnerable places in north Odisha districts.

The Sate Government has cancelled leaves of officials working at the offices of SRC and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. Authorities of Revenue and Disaster Management and other departments have been asked not to leave district headquarters or grant any leave to district officials.

Similarly, power boats pre-positioned in the districts have been kept ready with crew for relief activity and multipurpose flood/cyclone shelters are in readiness with all necessary arrangements.