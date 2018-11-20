Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announces Rs 1,000 crore for relief work in affected areas

'As per the survey so far, agricultural and horticultural crops in 88,102 hectares in 12 districts have been damaged due to the cyclone,' said CM Palaniswami.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

CHENNAI : Taking stock of the progress made in the ongoing relief and restoration works in the districts affected by cyclone Gaja, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered the immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore towards relief works and announced financial assistance to farmers, coconut growers and others who had faced losses due to the cyclone.  Considering the huge losses caused by the cyclone, the State government would seek appropriate assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund, he said.

In a statement issued here after three-hour-long discussions held at the Secretariat, the CM said he would personally begin the distribution of financial assistance to the affected on Tuesday. Official sources said the CM would undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas and would stop at Pudukkottai, Pattukottai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam to interact with people and distribute the assistance. 

“As per the survey so far, agricultural and horticultural crops in 88,102 hectares in 12 districts have been damaged due to the cyclone. Paddy cultivated in 32,076 hectares, coconut in 30,100 ha, maize in 7,636 ha, banana in 4,747 ha, coffee plants, pulses, cotton, and jackfruit trees cultivated in 4,000 ha,  cashew in 3,253 ha, sugarcane in 500 ha, mango in 945 hectares and vegetables in 2,707 ha have been damaged,” the CM said.  

Palaniswami announced that for each coconut tree, Rs 600 would be given as relief assistance. In addition, Rs 500 per tree would be given for cutting and removing the fallen trees. In all, Rs 1,92,500 would be given per hectare where around 175 coconut trees were cultivated.  Further, for re-cultivation, Rs 72,100 per hectare would be given. The CM said 11 districts  — Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Theni — were affected.  There are 514 relief camps in which 2,51,674 persons have been given shelter.

On the relief assistance for paddy, sugarcane, banana, vegetables and flowers etc., Rs 13,500 per hectare would be given. Besides, 40 per cent of the expenditure to be incurred for re-cultivation would be given as subsidy. In the case of cashew, Rs 18,000 per hectare would be given as assistance while Rs 500 would be provided for cutting and removing the fallen cashew trees.

Besides, 40 to 50 per cent of the expenditure to be incurred for re-cultivation would be given as subsidy. For drip irrigation, up to Rs one lakh per hectare would be given as grant for small and marginal farmers. For other farmers, upto Rs 75,000 as 75 per cent grant would be given. 

As per the first phase of assessment in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram districts, 4,844 fishing boats, 5,550 fishing nets and engines of 5,727 boats have been damaged. The relief assistance to be given is as follows: For fully damaged catamarans with nets (Rs 42,000); partially damaged catamarans with nets (Rs 20,000), fully damaged FRP boats and nets (Rs 85,000), partially damaged FRP boats and nets (Rs 30,000), fully damaged mechanised boats (Rs 5 lakh each), partially damaged mechanised boats (Rs 3 lakh each), for nets (Rs 10,000) and for repairing engine (Rs 5,000).

The CM said there were 514 relief camps in which 2,51,674 persons had been given shelter. Already, each family has been given 10 kg of rice, a dhoti, a saree and 1 litre kerosene.  Now, in addition to that, one more dhoti and saree and four litres of kerosene would be given. 

He said the families given shelter in relief camps, those who had lost their houses, fishermen’s families which are affected by the damage caused to their fishing equipment/vallams/catamarans would get Rs 5,000 as immediate aid and Rs 3,800 towards buying clothes, etc. Besides, milk would be supplied to the elders, women and children through Aavin. The family card-holders can receive their supply for  December in advance.

While 420 medical camps are functioning, 1,249 mobile medical teams are also functioning in the districts affected by the cyclone.  As many as 97,825 persons have been treated through these camps.

