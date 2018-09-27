Declare Congress and  DMK war criminals, says OPS

By Express News Service

THENI: A day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the Congress and DMK, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reiterated the ruling party’s stand, seeking the two parties be put on trial for war crimes in Sri Lanka. The deputy chief minister was addressing a gathering at Bunglowmedu here on Wednesday. Panneerselvam demanded that the Congress, DMK and former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa be declared war criminals.

Referring to a recent visit of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his claims that India provided help during the last phase of Eelam War in 2009, Panneerselvam said while MGR and Jayalalithaa observed fast to urge the Sri Lankan government to give equal rights to Tamils, the one undertaken by Karunanidhi was a “drama”.

“M Karunanidhi staged a drama by forming a human chain for Sri Lankan Tamils in 2008. Shortly after that he said that a ceasefire had been declared. Believing his words, innocent Lankan Tamils came out of trenches and pits only to be slaughtered by Lankan army bullets. The genocide killed 1.6 lakh Tamils,” he said.

Meanwhile, targeting M K Stalin, the deputy chief minister said that Stalin embarked on a journey across tea stalls in colourful T-shirts to divert public attention after the announcement of election in 2016. This charade cost the DMK, the deputy chief minister said, adding that DMK would be taught a befitting lesson in the next hustings as well.

He also took a dig at Vaiko, saying that the latter had vowed not to let Karunanidhi or Stalin become chief minister ever, but now he was claiming to do all in his power to make DMK the ruling dispensation.

Meanwhile, recalling the efforts made by Jayalalithaa to get State’s due rights, Panneerselvam said, “She waged a battle to solve Cauvery water dispute. It was her efforts that paved the way for the formation of

Cauvery Management Board

She also struggled a lot to raise the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam to 142 feet. It was her efforts that led to the apex court confirming water level raising till 152 feet after strengthening the Baby Dam,” he mentioned.

