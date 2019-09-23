Home States Tamil Nadu

Leonardo DiCaprio supports Cauvery Calling

Leonardo DiCaprio has extended his support for the 'Cauvery Calling', a movement initiated by the Isha Foundation.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Photo | AP and EPS)

"India's rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery river," the 'Titanic' star said in a message on his Facebook page recently.

ALSO READ: Sadhguru’s motorcycle rally for Cauvery Calling

The post was picked up and shared and liked widely and attracted several comments, an Isha release said on Monday.

Last year, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was invited by DiCaprio's foundation for their Earth Sense event.

ALSO READ: PIL to cap cash collection for ‘Cauvery Calling’ project

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev announced the launch of 'Cauvery Calling' in July with an aim to revitalise the dying river which is the source of livelihoods, irrigation and drinking water for 84 million people, the release said.

The movement will support lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery basin to plant 242 crore trees in an economic plan that is expected to revive not just the river but the fortunes of farmers in the basin as well, the release further said.

