Bengaluru blast suspect changed clothes, travelled by bus: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said sleuths investigating the blast at the city's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' last week have certain "good leads", as the prime suspect changed his clothes after the incident and travelled by bus.

He said the suspect is said to have travelled towards the district headquarters town of Tumakuru by bus after the explosion, and officials are following the leads and verifying his movement until Ballari.

An investigation into the March 1 blast, caused by an improvised explosive device, at the quick-service eatery in Brookfield area in the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured is being carried out by the National Investigation Agency, which is being assisted by the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police.

"We have got more important leads as to the direction in which he (suspect) has gone and him having changed his clothes. Some information cannot be revealed. We have gotten good leads in the last couple of days. I feel that he will be nabbed at the earliest," Parameshwara told reporters.