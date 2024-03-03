Karnataka: Explosion at cafe, a trial for serial blasts?

BENGALURU: The BJP on Saturday expressed strong suspicion that the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe is part of a larger scheme of things, and a conspiracy by terrorists to conduct serial blasts. Expressing concern over the turn of events, senior BJP leader C T Ravi alleged that the incident looked like a trial run for serial bomb blasts by terrorists.
“Since the Congress came to power in the state, the NIA has arrested as many as 21 suspects,” he said.
“There is a big cell behind this incident. On one side, miscreants chant pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha. There is a big conspiracy behind all these incidents and it must be referred to the NIA for an in-depth probe as it would establish a terror link on an international level,” said former CM Basavaraj Bommai.
Opposition leader R Ashoka alleged that the police is incompetent to conduct the probe, hence the government should hand over the case to NIA as early as possible, before the accused escapes abroad. “There is nothing wrong in handing over the case to NIA and seeking the Centre’s support,” he said.
Meanwhile, BJP on ‘X’ took a dig at Parameshwara for allegedly giving a clean chit to the accused by saying the incident cannot be called a terrorist act. “He has no moral right to continue in office and has to resign,” the post said.
Bogus FSL report
Though CM Siddaramaiah has been claiming that the government is yet to receive the FSL report on alleged pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha, the BJP alleged that the government has resorted to a delay to create a bogus report. “FSL report has arrived and we have confirmed information that the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan was raised. The suspicion of preparing a bogus FSL report to protect the traitors is disturbing,” Ashoka alleged.