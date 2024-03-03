Karnataka: Explosion at cafe, a trial for serial blasts?

BENGALURU: The BJP on Saturday expressed strong suspicion that the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe is part of a larger scheme of things, and a conspiracy by terrorists to conduct serial blasts. Expressing concern over the turn of events, senior BJP leader C T Ravi alleged that the incident looked like a trial run for serial bomb blasts by terrorists.

“Since the Congress came to power in the state, the NIA has arrested as many as 21 suspects,” he said.

“There is a big cell behind this incident. On one side, miscreants chant pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha. There is a big conspiracy behind all these incidents and it must be referred to the NIA for an in-depth probe as it would establish a terror link on an international level,” said former CM Basavaraj Bommai.