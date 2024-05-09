Election result anxiety roils stock market; investors lose more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore

The tighter-than-initially-predicted Lok Sabha race is weighing down heavily on India's capital market as some quarters of the street fear that a third term for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government may not be as decisive as initially expected.

"We reckon that 400+ seats seem unlikely for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance... The turnout so far is a tad lower and while this could affect the outcome for a few constituencies, it is unlikely to majorly dent the widely expected outcome of BJP returning to power," Phillipcapital India analysts wrote in a note.

This, according to market participants, may impact the government's potential to go ahead with pro-industrial and business policies, a major factor for the recent boom seen in the local stock market.

So far, three phases of the election have been completed and four are to be followed. The 2024 Lok Sabha results, involving 543 constituencies, will be declared on June 4.

Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- crashed about 1.5% each on Thursday despite no major negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed the Thursday session 1,062.22 points, or 1.46%, lower at 72,404.17 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 345.00 points, or 1.55%, to settle at 21,957.50. In the past five sessions, Nifty and Sensex have corrected by around 3.5% each.

In all, investors lost more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore in a single session. The m-cap of all BSE-listed firms came down to 3,93,34,896 crore on Thursday against Rs 4,00,69,409 crore a day ago.