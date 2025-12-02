Apple pushes back as mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' order sparks heated debate

CHENNAI: Apple is preparing to challenge the Indian government’s directive requiring all smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi application on devices sold in the country, setting the stage for a significant confrontation between a global tech giant and New Delhi.

The government’s order, issued last week, mandates that handset makers embed the app within 90 days and ensure it is present even on units already in transit or inventory. Authorities describe Sanchar Saathi as a public-interest tool designed to help users verify device credentials, block stolen phones and report telecom fraud.

Apple, however, is resisting the directive on the grounds that it conflicts with its long-standing approach to user privacy, platform integrity and control over pre-installed software, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The company has indicated it will formally register its opposition with Indian officials, arguing that mandatory pre-loading of any government application compromises the uniform security architecture it maintains across global markets. The pushback comes at a politically charged moment, as opposition parties and digital-rights groups voice concern that compulsory installation of a state-run app could chip away at personal privacy and set a precedent for deeper intrusion into user devices.