Airfares surge tenfold on certain routes as IndiGo cancels 1,000 flights on Friday

Airfares on certain routes surged over 10-fold after the cancellation of as many as 1000 flights by India's largest airline triggered panic.

Flight booking platforms showed that Air India's one-stop Delhi-Bengaluru flight for Friday night was priced above the Rs 1 lakh mark, a record high never seen before.

The sudden cancellation of flights by IndiGo due to pilot and cabin crew shortage has drastically reduced the number of available seats, causing a sharp rise in last-minute ticket prices across sectors, especially to and from Delhi. IndiGo domestic flights scheduled to depart on Friday (December 5) were cancelled until 11:59 pm.

Air India, the next largest alternative to IndiGo, is quoting fares 5-6 times higher than usual on busy routes for the coming days, as IndiGo's disruption is expected to last at least 10 more days. Smaller carriers like Akasa Air and SpiceJet are aggressively capitalising on the opportunity.

While Air India's website and app show none to very limited seats available from Delhi to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai between Friday and Sunday, a few travel platforms were seen selling tickets at astonishing prices.