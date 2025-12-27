A deadly crash, mass cancellation and bleeding losses plagued aviation sector in 2025 

The preliminary report stated that the aircraft’s front enhanced airborne flight recorder revealed that the crash was caused by the loss of thrust in both engines after their fuel control switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF three seconds after liftoff. No cause for the switch movement was given in the report. The government earlier this month said that the investigation is still in progress, with a final report yet to be released.

Mass cancellation by IndiGo

An operational breakdown at IndiGo, which controls roughly two-thirds of the domestic traffic, in early December led to thousands of passengers getting stranded at airports in India. Flyers lost countless hours, suffered harrowing experiences and even spent a fortune to find an alternative option as airfares on select routes surged over 10-fold.

IndiGo cancelled more than 5,000 flights due to a severe crew shortage, especially pilots, following revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms introduced last month. New regulations by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandated longer crew rest and fewer night landings, but IndiGo failed to hire enough staff, causing operational chaos.

The government intervened and initiated an inquiry with the aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu stating that strict action will be taken against the operator to set an example for other airlines. Following the disruptions, DGCA directed IndiGo to reduce its winter schedule by 10% and issued show-cause notices to the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras. A four-member panel that probed the massive flight disruptions at IndiGo earlier this week has submitted its report to the DGCA.

Financial Loss

India’s aviation sector is likely to suffer heavy losses in CY2025/FY2025-26. In November, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were up 4.4% year-on-year. With fuel accounting for 30-40% of airlines’ operating costs, sustained price escalations remain a key area of concern for the industry.

Leasing aircraft, which are tied to long-term dollar contracts, has now emerged as a tension for carriers as the rupee continues to slide. InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent, reported a net loss of Rs 2,582 crore in Q2FY26 due to adverse currency movements on dollar-denominated obligations.

While the intensity of price wars has reduced in the industry, airlines have started taking hits due to geopolitical tensions. Air India in October informed that it has incurred losses of Rs 4,000 crore over the past few months due to restrictions on flying over Pakistan since April 2025.

The sector also continues to face supply chain bottlenecks and engine failure-related aircraft groundings, as per ratings agency ICRA. While Indian carriers reported a total net loss of Rs 924 crore in FY24, the figure widened to Rs 5,290 crore in FY2024–25. ICRA expects the industry’s financial performance to remain under pressure with the sector projected to report a wider net loss of Rs 9,500 – 10,500 in FY2026.

Passenger traffic growth is also likely to slow down. CareEdge Ratings projects passenger traffic at Indian airports to reach around 430 million in FY26, down from its earlier estimate of 445 million. This revision translates to a growth rate of 4.3%, significantly lower than the previously anticipated 8%, marking the weakest growth in a decade (excluding the pandemic years).