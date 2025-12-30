Year of contradictions for the Indian economy

Outgoing 2025 was a year of contradictions for the economy, marked by both resilience and strands of fragility. Even as GDP growth kept “surprising” on the upside quarter after quarter, equity and currency markets failed to mirror this optimism. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty—clocked single-digit returns, even as the IPO market exhibited unrelenting exuberance.

The rupee saw a roller coaster ride, emerging as one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia, shedding over 5% against the dollar.

The central bank kept pumping liquidity into the economy, delivering a cumulative 125 basis points rate cuts as inflation fell to a decadal low of 0.25% in October. Yet, the government had to step in aggressively in late September with a major GST rate cut to revive consumption.

Corporate profits failed to excite, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued dumping Indian equities as uncertainty grew over global trade and geopolitical tensions. The $5 trillion economy target remained elusive in 2025, while concerns over inequality, high tax burden and rising cost of living grew louder.

The advent of AI added another layer of disruption to the mix. Here are the top trends of 2025 that shaped the economy and underlined its idiosyncrasies:

Trade disruptions

India failed to conclude the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US. With the US imposing a tariff of 25% initially on Indian goods effective from August 1, followed by an additional 25% punitive levy days later on exports of goods including apparels, textiles, carpets, leather, several exporters were eyeing on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) for some respite.

India’s exports to the US fell 20.7% from $8.8 billion in May to $7.0 billion in November. The decline was much sharper at 37.7% from May to September, hitting a low of $5.5 billion. From that trough, exports partly recovered by 27.3% between September and November.

Initially, both the countries aimed to have the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector BTA by fall of 2025. However, several unresolved market-access issues and shifting global trade priorities slowed negotiations between the two strategic partners. Washington justified its move towards India as a penalty on India for its ongoing imports of Russian crude and the bilateral trade imbalance.