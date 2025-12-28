Few sparks, hope came in bits in 2025

Time is relentless in its forward march. As we leave 2025 behind, we need to reflect on what we lost and what we gained. The year 2025 had many lows and a few highs.

Let us talk of the highs first. Pahalgam tested us, and Operation Sindoor that followed proved to be an effective response, though we are not aware of the full story.

The second high was the realisation that dawned on this government that the problems with the multi-slab GST, which negatively impacted the small-scale sector in particular, needed to be addressed. The realisation, though, came too late and the government at last simplified the GST by limiting it to two slabs of 5 and 18 percent, plus a special rate on sin goods.

I wish Arun Jaitley had listened to Arvind Subramanian, who, as the then Economic Advisor to the Government, vehemently opposed the multi-slab tariff.

The third high was that despite high tariffs imposed on us by a whimsical US President Donald Trump, we have somewhat managed to navigate our economy, perhaps because of domestic consumption, achieving over 6 per cent growth in GDP. The other high is that the inflation rate in recent months has been relatively low, as the government claims.