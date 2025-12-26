India-UK ties in 2025 shaped by trade pact, migration shifts and shared crises

As the year comes to a close, India–UK relations saw a renewed push that went well beyond trade and investment, marked by a series of political, economic and people-to-people developments.

The most significant milestone was the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) finally reaching fruition. Alongside it, the ambitious India–UK Vision 2035 roadmap also took shape, signalling a broader effort to reset and deepen bilateral ties over the next decade.

FTA negotiations dominated headlines for much of the year, with both sides determined to take the deal across the line. The agreement was formally signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in July.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, marking his own first year in office, extended a notably warm welcome to Modi at his countryside residence, Chequers, near London, where the two leaders met over cups of chai.

“We have agreed a landmark deal with India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” Starmer said, as he accepted Modi’s reciprocal invitation to lead what he described as the “biggest British trade delegation to India ever” during a visit planned for October.

According to analysis by the UK Department for Business and Trade, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade by more than 25 billion pounds, up from the current 44.1 billion pounds, once it comes into force following ratification by the UK Parliament. This process is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

“India is a growing force on the world stage, on track to have the third largest economy by 2028,” Starmer told the House of Commons after his Mumbai visit.