90-hour workweek: ITC Chairman says flexibility, employee empowerment more important

NEW DELHI: Weighing in on the 90-hour workweek controversy, ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri said that it is more important for the workers to be aligned to the grander vision of the company rather than the number of hours put in.

Giving an analogy of many workers building a castle, he said, "If you ask a mason what he is doing, he might say he is laying a brick, another might say he is building a wall but some might say he is building a castle. It is that vision that workers should have," he told PTI in an interview.

Asked if he is saying that mean if he would rather not put a number to the work hours at ITC, he said, "We would not do that."

"We would rather like people to be part of the journey (of the company) and feel passionately involved and kind of feel the urge amongst themselves to make a difference to the enterprise. That's how we look at it".

The cigarettes-to-consumer goods conglomerate allows a flexible work environment, including work from home on two days every week, he said.

"So it's not so much about, you know, really monitoring each individual's number of hours. It's more about enabling individuals, helping them to actualise their potential, and then reviewing what goals people have achieved."

His comments follow a controversy SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of India's largest engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd, sparked on social media when he said employees should work 90-hour a week including on Sundays rather than sit at home.