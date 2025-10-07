India-US in continuous dialogue for trade pact: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

DOHA: India and the US are in continuous dialogue on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, and all possibilities are there to meet the November deadline for concluding the talks, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

On the possibility of the next round of trade negotiations in a physical mode, he said that every possibility exists, but with the US government currently in shutdown mode, it remains to be seen how, where, and when the next round of talks can take place.

"As you all know, the US government is currently in shutdown mode. So, keeping that in mind, we'll have to see how, where, and when the discussions can take place," he told reporters here.

The US government has stopped working since midnight on October 1 as Congress failed to pass a funding bill.

Theoretically, this means many government workers will not be paid for now, and services centres are closed. However, important operations, such as in the field of defence and social work, will continue to function.

Goyal is here for a one-day official visit.

He is leading a business delegation and discussing ways to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries."