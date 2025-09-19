GST rate cuts to benefit key consumer items, but impact depends on pass-through: Crisil

MUMBAI: While the revised GST tax rates will benefit 11 of the top 30 consumption items—covering about a third of an average consumer’s monthly expenditure—the actual impact of these lower tax rates will depend on how much of the benefit is passed on to consumers, and whether this move will indeed spur increased consumption.

These 11 items include essentials such as milk products, discretionary goods like automobiles and beauty services, and high-demand items such as processed food, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. The report comes just days ahead of the new indirect tax rates coming into effect on Monday.

Crisil analysts noted that the lower taxes will especially benefit the middle class, which has better purchasing power. Tax cuts on essentials should improve affordability, particularly for low- to middle-income segments. Moreover, in some categories, the GST rate cuts apply only to lower-value items such as clothing, footwear, and two-wheelers. This move complements the income-tax relief announced in the budget for this segment and is expected to support demand.

However, the final impact on consumption will hinge on the extent to which producers pass on the benefits of rate cuts to consumers. Crisil highlighted global evidence showing that the passthrough of tax changes varies widely across countries and can take time to materialize.

“We expect the impact of GST rate cuts on consumption to play out over this fiscal and the next,” the report said.

Notably, this July marked eight years since the adoption of GST.