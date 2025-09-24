'Malayalis are afraid to take risks; they find comfort in well-cushioned jobs,' says Covaxin producer Dr Krishna Ella

KOCHI: Kerala is attracting some big names. So, has the investor-unfriendly image that the state has carried for many years finally been erased? In a candid talk with The New Indian Express (TNIE), Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, who played a pivotal role in the development of Covaxin, spoke on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of RCC Nutrafill Pvt Ltd’s Rs 100 crore facility at Angamaly in Ernakulam recently. He said, “It is the Malayalees who are giving their own state bad PR!”

Q: You chose to set up this latest facility in Kerala. You said that nearly all Malayalees with whom you had come in contact cautioned you against such a move. Why?

The state government was very proactive. The people here are highly intellectual and have the habit of engaging in debates. They debate on everything. Malayalees are exposed to international media and have high expectations. They expect their state to be like the US and Germany. However, all those expectations can’t be met. However, if you examine a given situation, I think the state is doing very well. I conducted all the formalities and procedures associated with setting up this facility over the phone. The state government has become more proactive when it comes to attracting investments. This is one of the best places to set up an industry. However, the perception about the state needs to change.