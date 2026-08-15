Natarajan Chandrasekaran: The Tata lifer who remade the group, but lost the boardroom

MUMBAI: As a little boy growing up in a farming family on the banks of the Cauvery in Mohanur, Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, Natarajan Chandrasekaran walked miles every day to reach his government school. That daily rigour, born out of necessity, perhaps laid the foundation for the discipline that would later define his life. He became an obsessive runner and marathoner and would eventually help start two major annual running events, in Mumbai and New York.

Chandra begins his day at 4 am, wherever he is in the world, with a run, regardless of how late he went to bed the previous night. That discipline served him well in scaling career heights that few from his humble beginnings could have imagined. Unlike most of his schoolmates, many of whom went on to join their family farming businesses, Chandra chose engineering. Not at one of the elite IITs, but at the government engineering college in nearby Tiruchirappalli.

Through campus placement, he landed his first job at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987. That marked the beginning of a four-decade journey with one of India’s most respected corporate houses, the Tata Group.

Beginning as a trainee engineer, Chandra rose through the ranks to become CEO of TCS in 2009. Under his leadership, TCS became India’s largest software company and one of the world’s biggest technology services firms, employing more than half a million people. Its annual revenue crossed $30 billion in FY26.

His corporate journey had two defining headline moments. The first came in 2009, when he took charge of TCS and transformed it into a global technology powerhouse. The second came in late 2016, when Ratan Tata chose him to occupy the chair that he and his illustrious uncle, JRD Tata, had held, from February 20, 2017 -- the chairman of Tata Sons.

His latest headline-grabbing moment came on August 12, when he announced that he would not seek reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends in February next year.