White House removes 'certain pulses' from revised India trade deal fact sheet

The White House has deleted “pulses” from the list of US goods for which it had earlier said India would eliminate or reduce tariffs, according to a revised fact sheet on the interim trade agreement.

On Monday, the White House issued a fact sheet on 'The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement),' days after the two countries, in a joint statement, announced the framework for an interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The fact sheet had outlined the key terms of the agreement, stating that India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and several American food and farm items.

These included dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, “certain pulses”, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among other products.

The fact sheet had also said that India is “committed” to buying more American products and purchasing over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products.

However, the revised fact sheet released on Tuesday removed the reference made regarding pulses and changed the word committed used for India to "intends".

"India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

"India intends to buy more American products and purchase over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products," the revised fact sheet said.