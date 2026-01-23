Market crashes again, rupee sinks to record low; Adani stocks shed over Rs 1 lakh crore

India's equity market fell sharply again on Friday after a small recovery on Thursday.

At the close, the Sensex declined 769.67 points (0.94%) to 81,537.70, while the Nifty fell 241.25 points (0.95%) to 25,048.65. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty registered losses of around 2.5% each.

Friday’s fall came despite an optimistic global market and supportive domestic PMI data.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments stated that sentiments weighed down on uptick crude oil prices, a sharp depreciation of the rupee to record lows, FII selling and earnings delivery falling marginally short of expectations.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue offloading Indian equities, with net sales of Rs 36,591 crore in January 2026 alone. This aggressive selling has intensified pressure on the domestic market and local currency.

The rupee, meanwhile, hit a record intraday low of 91.97 against the dollar on Friday before closing at 91.96, down from 91.62.