Bengaluru

The good, bad and controversial

It’s a wrap on 2024, as CE reflects on the year’s most memorable celebrations, heated debates, and poignant moments of sorrow that captured the city’s attention
Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the World 1 ranking in Men’s Doubles
Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the World 1 ranking in Men’s Doubles
Express News Service
Updated on
4 min read

JANUARY 

A Golden Triumph  

Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the World #1 ranking in Men’s Doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open along with his partner Matthew Ebden in Melbourne.

FEBRUARY

An Iconic Visit

Kai Bird, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and biographer was back in Bengaluru after more than five decades, to speak about his book American Prometheus which became Christopher Nolan’s 2023 magnum opus Oppenheimer. 

MARCH 

Ee Sala Cup Nammadu

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the 2024 Women’s Premier League, breaking years of jinx as they secured their first-ever title across franchise leagues. The team’s historic win renewed hopes for an eventual IPL win in the future.

APRIL 

Masterchef Magic 

Celebrated chef Gary Mehigan, renowned for MasterChef Australia, curated an exclusive dining experience at the Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road.

MAY

Closing Credits

The iconic Cauvery theatre on Sankey Road, a cherished stop for B’luru’s movie buffs, shuttered its doors for the final time.

JUNE

A Legend Retires  

Renowned footballer and captain of Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri stepped off the pitch after his final match for India at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, bringing a close to Chhetri’s illustrious 19-year career.

JULY 

Olympics’ Attire under Scrutiny

The ceremonial outfits sported by the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics sparked controversy. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the outfits drew criticism for lacking innovation and recycling on digital ikat prints and viscose instead of traditional handwoven textiles.

AUGUST 

Endless Injustice

The rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor sparked nationwide outrage and sorrow, exposing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. Doctors across the nation, including Bengaluru, protested for safer working conditions for women with a renewed call for a safer and more equitable society. 

SEPTEMBER  

A Cult Above The Rest  

47 years after its original release, the restored version of the Kannada classic Ghatashraddha premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Directed by legendary filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, the film was brought back to life through the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), in collaboration with initiatives by Martin Scorsese (The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project) and George Lucas (Hobson/Lucas Foundation).

OCTOBER 

Soaked in K-Bliss

The K-wave festival by SkillBox in Bengaluru hosted around 3,000 fans eager to see their favourite K-pop stars live. Solo artiste and former member of SISTAR, Hyolyn and Suho, leader of internationally renowned K-pop band EXO performed hour-long sets.   

NOVEMBER 

Four-time lucky?

Musician Ricky Kej received his fourth Grammy nomination for his album, Break of Dawn, which emphasises mental wellness featuring a fusion of classical ragas, balance and introspections.

DECEMBER 

Musical Stalwarts in Town

Legendary singer Bryan Adams took the Bengaluru audience on a nostalgic ride during his So Happy It Hurts performance. The city was also greeted by the electrifying performance of global music icon Diljit Dosanjh with a surprise appearance by Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, marking her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

(Curated by Ritika Sarkar)

recap 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com