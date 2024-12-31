The good, bad and controversial

JANUARY
A Golden Triumph
Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the World #1 ranking in Men’s Doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open along with his partner Matthew Ebden in Melbourne.
FEBRUARY
An Iconic Visit
Kai Bird, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and biographer was back in Bengaluru after more than five decades, to speak about his book American Prometheus which became Christopher Nolan’s 2023 magnum opus Oppenheimer.
MARCH
Ee Sala Cup Nammadu
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the 2024 Women’s Premier League, breaking years of jinx as they secured their first-ever title across franchise leagues. The team’s historic win renewed hopes for an eventual IPL win in the future.
APRIL
Masterchef Magic
Celebrated chef Gary Mehigan, renowned for MasterChef Australia, curated an exclusive dining experience at the Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road.
MAY
Closing Credits
The iconic Cauvery theatre on Sankey Road, a cherished stop for B’luru’s movie buffs, shuttered its doors for the final time.
JUNE
A Legend Retires
Renowned footballer and captain of Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri stepped off the pitch after his final match for India at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, bringing a close to Chhetri’s illustrious 19-year career.
JULY
Olympics’ Attire under Scrutiny
The ceremonial outfits sported by the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics sparked controversy. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the outfits drew criticism for lacking innovation and recycling on digital ikat prints and viscose instead of traditional handwoven textiles.
AUGUST
Endless Injustice
The rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor sparked nationwide outrage and sorrow, exposing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. Doctors across the nation, including Bengaluru, protested for safer working conditions for women with a renewed call for a safer and more equitable society.
SEPTEMBER
A Cult Above The Rest
47 years after its original release, the restored version of the Kannada classic Ghatashraddha premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Directed by legendary filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, the film was brought back to life through the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), in collaboration with initiatives by Martin Scorsese (The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project) and George Lucas (Hobson/Lucas Foundation).
OCTOBER
Soaked in K-Bliss
The K-wave festival by SkillBox in Bengaluru hosted around 3,000 fans eager to see their favourite K-pop stars live. Solo artiste and former member of SISTAR, Hyolyn and Suho, leader of internationally renowned K-pop band EXO performed hour-long sets.
NOVEMBER
Four-time lucky?
Musician Ricky Kej received his fourth Grammy nomination for his album, Break of Dawn, which emphasises mental wellness featuring a fusion of classical ragas, balance and introspections.
DECEMBER
Musical Stalwarts in Town
Legendary singer Bryan Adams took the Bengaluru audience on a nostalgic ride during his So Happy It Hurts performance. The city was also greeted by the electrifying performance of global music icon Diljit Dosanjh with a surprise appearance by Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, marking her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.
(Curated by Ritika Sarkar)