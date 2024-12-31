The good, bad and controversial

DECEMBER

Musical Stalwarts in Town

Legendary singer Bryan Adams took the Bengaluru audience on a nostalgic ride during his So Happy It Hurts performance. The city was also greeted by the electrifying performance of global music icon Diljit Dosanjh with a surprise appearance by Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, marking her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

(Curated by Ritika Sarkar)