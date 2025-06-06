Activist lodges police complaint against Virat Kohli over stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: A complaint has been filed against cricketer Virat Kohli at the Cubbon Park Police Station in connection with the June 4 stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured.

The complainant, social activist HM Venkatesh, accused Kohli of promoting what he described as "gambling through IPL," alleging it incited the massive crowd that led to the tragedy.

Police said the complaint will be considered under the already registered case and examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

In his complaint, social activist HM Venkatesh alleged that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is "not a sport but a gambling that has contaminated the game of cricket."

"Virat Kohli of the Bangalore RCB team is the most prominent among those who participated in such gambling and incited people to gather in a specific place and caused this tragedy. Therefore, we request you to please make Virat Kohli and his team members accused in the FIR of this tragedy and take action," Venkatesh stated in his complaint.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru Sessions Court on Friday remanded four individuals, including senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) official Nikhil Sosale and three event managers, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the stampede.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Cubbon Park police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of June 6 (Friday).