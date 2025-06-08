Bengaluru stampede: Cops incapable of handling frenzied crowd, says letter

BENGALURU: Three days after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede happened, a letter by the head of security at Vidhana Soudha opposing the RCB felicitation has gone viral on social media.

The letter, addressed to the state government, warned that the felicitation would pose serious administrative challenges and put the public at risk. However, despite opposition from senior police officials, the event was conducted; 11 people, including two minors, were killed in the stampede and over 60 others were injured.

In a letter dated June 4, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vidhana Soudha Security) M N Karibasavana Gowda warned of staff shortages and challenges in managing the crowd.