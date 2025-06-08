Bengaluru stampede: Cops incapable of handling frenzied crowd, says letter

Bengaluru

Screenshots of the letter, written in Kannada, went viral on social media platforms.
BENGALURU: Three days after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede happened, a letter by the head of security at Vidhana Soudha opposing the RCB felicitation has gone viral on social media.

The letter, addressed to the state government, warned that the felicitation would pose serious administrative challenges and put the public at risk. However, despite opposition from senior police officials, the event was conducted; 11 people, including two minors, were killed in the stampede and over 60 others were injured.

In a letter dated June 4, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vidhana Soudha Security) M N Karibasavana Gowda warned of staff shortages and challenges in managing the crowd.

The senior officer, in his letter to G Sathyavathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, and other top officials, wrote, “RCB has a nationwide fan following, and lakhs of cricket fans may gather at Vidhana Soudha if we organise a programme on the grand steps. Since there is a shortage of security personnel, making proper bandobust arrangements will be a challenge.”

According to senior police officers, many were opposed to the event being organised on such a short notice, as police personnel had been on duty until 4 am on June 3, managing massive celebrations in the Central Business District after RCB’s win. The force was already stretched thin.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of former City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekar H T, and two other police officials in connection with the stampede incident. Two office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also resigned from their respective posts of Secretary and Treasurer.

