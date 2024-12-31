Centre accepts Odisha’s plea, extends crop loss claims time till January 1

BHUBANESWAR: The central government has approved the state’s proposal for an extension of the deadline for farmers to report their loss to insurance companies till January 1.

The last date for insured farmers to report their losses was December 29, but the state government requested the Centre to extend the deadline. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment had allowed one day’s extension till Monday which was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district after conducting both aerial and ground survey of crop loss in three districts of Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam.

“However, considering the interests of farmers, the central government has extended the deadline by three more days. Therefore, farmers can now report their crop loss to the insurance companies until January 1, 2025,” said the office of the chief minister.