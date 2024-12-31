Centre accepts Odisha’s plea, extends crop loss claims time till January 1

BHUBANESWAR: The central government has approved the state’s proposal for an extension of the deadline for farmers to report their loss to insurance companies till January 1.
The last date for insured farmers to report their losses was December 29, but the state government requested the Centre to extend the deadline. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment had allowed one day’s extension till Monday which was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district after conducting both aerial and ground survey of crop loss in three districts of Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam.
“However, considering the interests of farmers, the central government has extended the deadline by three more days. Therefore, farmers can now report their crop loss to the insurance companies until January 1, 2025,” said the office of the chief minister.
Farmers who have insured their crops are required to report their losses to the companies within the stipulated date. The government has also instructed insurance companies to pay compensation to farmers as soon as possible.
The CM and deputy CM KV Singh Deo expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the central government’s sympathetic attitude towards the farmers of the state.
Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, who accompanied the CM in the three-district tour on Sunday, told reporters that the district collectors have been instructed to ensure no affected farmer is left out from getting compensation.
Pujari said the unseasonal rains have also damaged vegetable, cotton, groundnut and other kharif crops along with paddy. The state government will explore all possibilities to compensate farmers who are not covered under crop insurance scheme, he said. All farmers, both insured and uninsured, who have suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains will also receive assistance, Pujari added.