Chennai new airport project: Visuals show severe waterlogging in notified land

Acres of agricultural land in Ekanapuram village have been inundated shortly after spells of heavy rain brought by the North-East monsoon in the northern and coastal Tamil Nadu.

The state received record rainfall from Cyclone Fengal which made landfall on November 30 and from the recent low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

The rain brought several parts of the state to its knees, disrupting daily routine and causing huge damage to properties and lives. Ekanapuram, a village in the northern part of Tamil Nadu is one among the 20 villages to be notified for the development of the ambitious Chennai Greenfield Airport project at Parandur, also experienced severe flooding.

Visuals taken by the villagers, immediately after the rains subsided, captured the full extent of flooding in the area.