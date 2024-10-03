Centre approves proposal for three corridors under Chennai Metro Rail Project phase-II

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to construct three corridors under the Chennai Metro Rail project phase-II, according to an official statement. The government said the total length of the approved lines will be 118.9 km with 128 metro stations.

According to the statement, the three corridors include Madhavaram to SIPCOT, having a length of 45.8 km with 50 metro stations and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass across 26.1 km with 30 stations.

The proposed Madhavaram to Sholinganallur corridor, which will have a length of 47 km with 48 metro stations, was also approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The project completion cost is Rs 63,246 crore and is planned to be completed by 2027. Once Phase-II is fully operational, the Chennai city will have a total metro rail network of 173 km," it stated.

The Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development and it acts as a major expansion of the metro rail network in the city.

The government said the Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Project is set to be a transformative development for the city.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Cabinet's approval, saying he had placed a request with the PM recently in this connection.

"Thank you, Hon'ble PM Thiru. Narendra Modi, for accepting our request during my last meeting with you and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This long pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the project at the earliest!" he said in a post on X.

Stalin recalled that he had met PM Modi on September 27 and that he had made the request regarding the metro rail project, besides others.

Similarly, the prime minister also reacted to the Cabinet's approval, saying that the project will help in easing traffic and improving sustainability and economic growth.

Modi said on X, "Boosting 'Ease of Living' in a vibrant city! I congratulate the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu on the Cabinet's approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II. This will help in easing traffic, improving sustainability and economic growth."