For Chennai students, monsoons turn annual testing time

Every year, Chennai turns into the Venice nobody asked for. Streets become rivers, autos become boats, and the city collectively dives into its annual watery chaos. While memes and jokes float around on social media, the reality is no laughing matter — especially for school kids, the poor, and anyone with a pair of shoes that aren’t waterproof.

For children, floods mean an unplanned vacation, right? Wrong. For those taking board exams, school closures are a nerve-wracking nightmare. Imagine preparing for what feels like the most important moment of your academic life, only to have it interrupted by torrential rains.

Soggy textbooks, postponed exams, and last-minute reschedules add to the anxiety. And let’s not forget the little ones. For them, rising waters aren’t just an inconvenience — they’re terrifying. In 2015, I remember meeting a young girl named Priya in a makeshift shelter. We organised art sessions in these camps. Priya lived in a single-room house in Velachery, a locality battered by the flooding.

The rising waters engulfed their home, leaving the family no choice but to evacuate immediately. In the chaos, Priya lost all her schoolbooks, notebooks, uniforms, and her cherished personal belongings — a small diary in which she wrote her dreams and poems, and a few photographs of her late grandmother, to whom she was deeply attached. These items held immense sentimental value to her. When the waters receded, Priya returned to her home, only to find it in a shambles.