Chennai’s 360-mm deluge exposes limits of forecasting hyperlocal extreme rain

CHENNAI: Chennai’s northeast monsoon debut has delivered an extraordinary burst of rainfall, with North Chennai recording more than 300 mm in 24 hours at individual rain gauges, raising questions about the limits of weather forecasting and the ability of disaster management agencies to prepare for hyperlocal extreme events.

The heaviest rainfall was concentrated around Parrys, Kathivakkam, Sathangadu, Ennore and Kargil Nagar on Saturday evening and night. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s rainfall dashboard recorded 361.9 mm at its Zone 5 Parrys gauge.

The event was particularly northworthy because the downpour was not uniformly distributed across the city. Some North Chennai locations received several times the rainfall recorded at official IMD observatories elsewhere in the metropolitan area.

The IMD had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts on Saturday. However, the concentrated burst in North Chennai exceeded what civic authorities had anticipated. The episode has renewed the debate over whether such intense, localised rainfall should be described as a cloudburst.

Why the rainfall was difficult to predict

VR Durai, head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, told TNIE that the event was associated with an upper-air cyclonic circulation that helped generate intense convective activity.

The circulation initially lay over North Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD’s assessment, it enhanced moisture transport and wind convergence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, supporting the development of deep convective clouds capable of producing intense rainfall.

Durai explained that the movement and persistence of the circulation, combined with daytime heating, helped intensify the thunderstorms. “The clouds developed well, and because of that, convective rainfall and thunderstorm activity occurred, resulting in this much rain,” he said, explaining the meteorological conditions behind the spell.

The key challenge was not identifying the possibility of heavy rain, but anticipating precisely where the most intense convection would develop and how much rain it would produce within a short period.