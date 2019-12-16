Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir: Protests continue in Jamia Millia, many students decide to leave for home

A group of students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest against the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

Students start leaving from Jamia Millia Islamia University as the University is closed till January 5 following yesterday's incident. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Students start leaving from Jamia Millia Islamia University as the University is closed till January 5 following yesterday's incident. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI: The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.

According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes.

Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.

The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

A group of students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest against the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

Slogans of "inquilab zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march.

"Our colleagues have been beaten up badly. The policemen entered bathrooms, libraries and beat up girls. Our protest is against the goons called Delhi Police," said a research scholar who did not want to be identified.

As a few women escorted an injured student to narrate their ordeal to the media, some people were seen asking them not to give any statements.

"We were inside the university when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate no 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn't listen. They didn't even spare women," Khanzala, who suffered injuries to the legs and abdomen, said.

A woman broke down as Khanzala showed his injuries to the media.

A few students and locals were seen clearing the roads to allow smooth movement of vehicles.

A few also live-streamed the protest on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

A group of students claimed that the police on Sunday damaged two mosques on the university campus, beat up the Imam and also a blind student, Arsalan (27), who was in the library.

The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.

Anas Siddiqui, a student, added that the police called them "terrorists" and dared them to come out of the campus and face them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar did not even bother to visit the injured students, the protesters said.

Abdur Rehman, a student of the physiotherapy department, claimed that hospitals in the locality, barring Holy Family, denied treatment to the injured students.

Rakshanda, another student, alleged that the police failed to control the violence on Sunday and targeted them when they could do nothing about the actual culprits.

The protesters alleged two specially-abled students were also attacked during the police action, as they shared videos among themselves.

In the video, an MBA student Arsalan was seen claiming that he was beaten up inside the library.

A few students and locals were seen clearing the roads to allow smooth movement of vehicles.

As many as 50 detained Jamia students were released early Monday even as the situation in the University remained tense after violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act, police said.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.

Of the 50 students released, 35 were released from the Kalkaji Police Station and 15 from the New Friends Colony Police Station, a senior police officer said.

On Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) had issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The Commission had also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.

DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan had said that failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.

At the University, the situation continued to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes, sources said.

ALSO READ | Jamia protest: Police pulled my hair, took my phone and broke it, says woman journalist

Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus, the sources said.

The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

Metro commuters heaved a sigh of relief as entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday.

In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after the protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening on advice from the police.

"Security Update Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed at all stations," the DMRC said in a tweet on Monday.

However, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as a precautionary measure, police said.

"Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No.13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Traffic police tweeted.

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA stir: After Jamia, police and protestors clash outside AMU, university closed till January 5

Protesters on Sunday had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus.

A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined the during the protest and "disrupted" it.

They also accused the police of high-handedness.

Later in the evening, Jawaharlal Nehru University students held a protest outside the Police Headquarters in central Delhi against the police action at Jamia University and the standoff continued till late in the night.

Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that the Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and beat up staff members and students.

Condemning the police action, university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that students who were inside the library have been moved out and they are safe.

Police said they entered the university campus only to control the volatile situation.

The protest was being held against the contentious law which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

