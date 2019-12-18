Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya case: Court directs Tihar authorities to seek convicts' response on filing mercy pleas

The court commenced the hearing on Delhi government's plea seeking issuance of death warrants for executing the convicts just after the apex court verdict.

Published: 18th December 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma

Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to seek response within a week from four death row convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-cum-murder case as to whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.

The development assumes significance as the Supreme Court today dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, saying review petition is not "re-hearing of appeal over and over again" and it had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty.

ALSO READ| DCW chief Swati Maliwal welcomes SC decision to dismiss convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora commenced the hearing on Delhi government's plea seeking issuance of death warrants for executing the convicts just after the apex court verdict and said that it will wait for the copy of the judgement. The court then adjourned the hearing for January 7, 2020.

As the hearing commenced, the court was informed about the apex court's decision dismissing review plea of Akshay. However, the court said, "Let order of Supreme Court be officially communicated".

ALSO READ| 'Very happy with the verdict': Nirbhaya's mother welcomes SC decision on convict's death sentence

The lawyer appearing for Nirbhaya's mother said that there was no impediment in issuing death warrants in the case. Consoling Nirbhaya's crying mother, the judge said, "I have full sympathy with you. I know someone has died but there are their rights too. We are here to listen to you but are also bound by the law".

The court made the observations after Nirbhaya's mother started crying before the court saying "everywhere we go they (the convicts) say they have legal remedies. What do we have?."

On July 9 last year, the apex court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The top court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Supreme Court Nirbhaya gangrape Tihar jail Nirbhaya convicts Nirbhaya mercy petition
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp