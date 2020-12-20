STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi cold intensifies but protesting farmers undeterred

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws remained firm in their demands of repealing the legislations, even as the city recorded its coldest morning this season, with the mercury dipping to 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a cold wave swept Delhi on Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 22 degrees Celsius, the official said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi or Amit Shah should talk to us, cannot take decisions without consultation -  Farmers’ union

The farmers' agitation, which has entered its fourth week, has also led to traffic diversions at various border points causing inconvenience to commuters.

Ever since the agitation began, the Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly putting up updates on Twitter to alert commuters about the closure of certain roads and suggested them to take alternative routes.

According to the traffic police, Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement.

The Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi playing politics of 'BJP-Opposition politics' - Farmers’ body

However, for those travelling to Haryana, the Delhi Traffic Police said some borders are opened -- the Jharoda border (only for single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

The Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the ongoing protest.

Those travelling to Delhi can take alternative routes via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders, it said.

The Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open for traffic but for just one carriageway.

ALSO READ: Our agitation not affiliated to any political party, farmers group writes to PM, Tomar

The other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed, according to the traffic police.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed and commuters are suggested to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, it said.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws.

