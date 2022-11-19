Shraddha murder case: Aaftab took many months to dispose of body

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another sensational revelation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala has revealed that he did not dispose of the body parts in 18 days and took months to gradually get rid of the parts.

“He disposed of the body parts for several months,” official sources told this newspaper. Aftab, 28, in one of the rarest gut-churning crimes, allegedly strangled his 27-year-old live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, sliced her body and then dumped it at different locations in a forest area in south Delhi and Gurugram.

The sources confirmed that the body was dismembered, however, maintained that it was not cut into 35 pieces as claimed in the media reports. “Aftab himself does not remember the number of pieces her body was chopped into. We don’t know the exact number but it is certainly less than 35,” sources said.

The claims made by Aaftab can only be verified through evidence or the Narco test which will be conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, in the next five days. Sources privy to the probe said after killing Shraddha, Aftab googled and read about the ways of disposing of a body. “He even used diluted acids to regularly clean his house so that there is not a single trace of the murder,” the sources said.

The police have so far recovered more than a dozen body parts from different locations of a forest area in south Delhi with the latest one being found in Gurugram. On apprehensions that the recovered body parts could be of an animal, the sources said, “Most of the parts have hardly any flesh. Prima facie, we can say it looks like the bones of a human and not an animal.”

ALSO READ| Shraddha murder case: Court directs police to complete Aftab's narco test in five days

Sources also claimed that Aaftab used to sleep in the same room where body parts were kept and used incense sticks and room fresheners to get rid of the foul smell. The accused preserved the victim’s head and used to look at it daily, sources added. During the interrogation it was also revealed that Aaftab first disposed of the victim’s liver and intestines and the head at the last, sources said.

ALSO READ| Shraddha murder case: More body parts found, probe expands to three states

Body chopped in less than 35 pieces: Cops

The sources confirmed that the body was dismembered, however, maintained that it was not cut into 35 pieces as claimed in the media reports. The claims made by Aaftab can only be verified through evidence or the Narco test which will be conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, in the next five days.



NEW DELHI: In yet another sensational revelation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala has revealed that he did not dispose of the body parts in 18 days and took months to gradually get rid of the parts. “He disposed of the body parts for several months,” official sources told this newspaper. Aftab, 28, in one of the rarest gut-churning crimes, allegedly strangled his 27-year-old live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, sliced her body and then dumped it at different locations in a forest area in south Delhi and Gurugram. The sources confirmed that the body was dismembered, however, maintained that it was not cut into 35 pieces as claimed in the media reports. “Aftab himself does not remember the number of pieces her body was chopped into. We don’t know the exact number but it is certainly less than 35,” sources said. The claims made by Aaftab can only be verified through evidence or the Narco test which will be conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, in the next five days. Sources privy to the probe said after killing Shraddha, Aftab googled and read about the ways of disposing of a body. “He even used diluted acids to regularly clean his house so that there is not a single trace of the murder,” the sources said. The police have so far recovered more than a dozen body parts from different locations of a forest area in south Delhi with the latest one being found in Gurugram. On apprehensions that the recovered body parts could be of an animal, the sources said, “Most of the parts have hardly any flesh. Prima facie, we can say it looks like the bones of a human and not an animal.” ALSO READ| Shraddha murder case: Court directs police to complete Aftab's narco test in five days Sources also claimed that Aaftab used to sleep in the same room where body parts were kept and used incense sticks and room fresheners to get rid of the foul smell. The accused preserved the victim’s head and used to look at it daily, sources added. During the interrogation it was also revealed that Aaftab first disposed of the victim’s liver and intestines and the head at the last, sources said. ALSO READ| Shraddha murder case: More body parts found, probe expands to three states Body chopped in less than 35 pieces: Cops The sources confirmed that the body was dismembered, however, maintained that it was not cut into 35 pieces as claimed in the media reports. The claims made by Aaftab can only be verified through evidence or the Narco test which will be conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, in the next five days.