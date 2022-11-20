Mehrauli murder: Forensic test for Shraddha, Aaftab clothes

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An intense search operation to find out the murder weapon and the severed head of victim Shraddha Walkar continued unabated in the forest area of Mehrauli and Gurugram on Saturday, however, the police teams had to return empty-handed.

“Today our teams visited the area with a metal detector but were not able to find anything,” the source said.

The major problem in collecting evidence is that the murder was committed six months back and the police had no information regarding the incident for several months. Now evidence like the murder weapon, which accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala claims of throwing at unknown locations, has become difficult to be traced.

On Friday, Aaftab was taken to some locations in Gurugram where he had disposed of the body parts of Shraddha. The police team probing the case also visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Aaftab was employed.

They found a polythene bag near DLF Phase 2 in Gurugram which had one of the body parts. The head of the victim was, however, still missing.

Meanwhile, the police have now taken possession of all the clothes of Shraddha and Aftab which were lying in their house in Mehrauli. Sources said the clothes will now be sent for forensic examination.

When asked about the clothes which Shraddha was wearing at the time of the murder, official sources said Aaftab claimed he had dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van. However, the van has been identified, they added.

On Friday, the police recovered a sharp object from Aaftab’s flat. “We seized many things but the murder weapon is still missing,” the source stated, adding that all the digital devices seized from the flat have been sent for forensic retrieval of data.

The blood samples of Shraddha’s father and brother have also been collected for DNA analysis.

‘CLOTHES DUMPED IN A GARBAGE VAN’

When asked about the clothes which Shraddha was wearing at the time of the murder, sources said Aaftab claimed he dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van. However, the van has been identified.

