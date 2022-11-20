Home Cities Delhi

Mehrauli murder: Forensic test for Shraddha, Aaftab clothes

The major problem in collecting evidence is that the murder was committed six months back and the police had no information regarding the incident for several months.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An intense search operation to find out the murder weapon and the severed head of victim Shraddha Walkar continued unabated in the forest area of Mehrauli and Gurugram on Saturday, however, the police teams had to return empty-handed.

“Today our teams visited the area with a metal detector but were not able to find anything,” the source said.

The major problem in collecting evidence is that the murder was committed six months back and the police had no information regarding the incident for several months. Now evidence like the murder weapon, which accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala claims of throwing at unknown locations, has become difficult to be traced.

On Friday, Aaftab was taken to some locations in Gurugram where he had disposed of the body parts of Shraddha. The police team probing the case also visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Aaftab was employed.  

They found a polythene bag near DLF Phase 2 in Gurugram which had one of the body parts. The head of the victim was, however, still missing.

ALSO READ| Shraddha murder case: Court directs police to complete Aftab's narco test in five days

Meanwhile, the police have now taken possession of all the clothes of Shraddha and Aftab which were lying in their house in Mehrauli. Sources said the clothes will now be sent for forensic examination.
When asked about the clothes which Shraddha was wearing at the time of the murder, official sources said Aaftab claimed he had dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van. However, the van has been identified, they added.

On Friday, the police recovered a sharp object from Aaftab’s flat. “We seized many things but the murder weapon is still missing,” the source stated, adding that all the digital devices seized from the flat have been sent for forensic retrieval of data.

The blood samples of Shraddha’s father and brother have also been collected for DNA analysis.

‘CLOTHES DUMPED IN  A GARBAGE VAN’
When asked about the clothes which Shraddha was wearing at the time of the murder, sources said Aaftab claimed he dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van. However, the van has been identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Walkar Aaftab Amin Poonawala Shraddha murder case Delhi Murder
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp