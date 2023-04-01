Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Cops file 800-page chargesheet, four charged with murder

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, after three months of investigation, has finally filed around 800-page chargesheet into the horrific Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman died a horrific death on the first day of 2023.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the chargesheet, which has been filed today at the Rohini Court, has testimonies of around 120 witnesses.

Undoubtedly, for Delhi, the year began on an extremely dismal note as a 20-year-old woman lost her life in one of the most stomach-churning accidents that the city has ever seen.

On the dead night of the new year, Anjali Kumari was hit by a car, and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same vehicle for around 90 minutes at a stretch of approximately 10-12 Km. She was found lying naked and mutilated on a road in the national capital.

The post-mortem report revealed the extent of damage that had been inflicted on the victim woman's body during the horrific accident. Due to the constant abrasion on the road, her skull was fractured. There were at least 40 external injuries. There were deep cut wounds on both arms and forehead, and her legs were also fractured.

It took almost 7 days for the Delhi Police to completely crack the case even though it had in just 12 hours of the accident arrested 5 of the 7 accused people. Of the remaining two, one was nabbed while the other surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station.

ALSO READ| Kanjhawala horror: Hit-and-drag was intentional, say Delhi cops

"During the course of the investigation, seven accused persons Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna, and Ashutosh Bhardwaj were arrested," the official said.

Among these 7, the police have charged Amit, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj for murder along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code while Deepak, Ankush and Ashutosh were booked for criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence.

The official further informed that the accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj, and Mithun are currently in judicial custody while Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on Court bail.

READ MORE:

Kanjhawala case: Victim's family presses for murder charges against accused; stages protest

Kanjhawala horror: Delhi court grants bail to owner of car citing 'no role prior to incident'

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, after three months of investigation, has finally filed around 800-page chargesheet into the horrific Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman died a horrific death on the first day of 2023. According to a senior Delhi Police official, the chargesheet, which has been filed today at the Rohini Court, has testimonies of around 120 witnesses. Undoubtedly, for Delhi, the year began on an extremely dismal note as a 20-year-old woman lost her life in one of the most stomach-churning accidents that the city has ever seen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the dead night of the new year, Anjali Kumari was hit by a car, and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same vehicle for around 90 minutes at a stretch of approximately 10-12 Km. She was found lying naked and mutilated on a road in the national capital. The post-mortem report revealed the extent of damage that had been inflicted on the victim woman's body during the horrific accident. Due to the constant abrasion on the road, her skull was fractured. There were at least 40 external injuries. There were deep cut wounds on both arms and forehead, and her legs were also fractured. It took almost 7 days for the Delhi Police to completely crack the case even though it had in just 12 hours of the accident arrested 5 of the 7 accused people. Of the remaining two, one was nabbed while the other surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station. ALSO READ| Kanjhawala horror: Hit-and-drag was intentional, say Delhi cops "During the course of the investigation, seven accused persons Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna, and Ashutosh Bhardwaj were arrested," the official said. Among these 7, the police have charged Amit, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj for murder along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code while Deepak, Ankush and Ashutosh were booked for criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence. The official further informed that the accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj, and Mithun are currently in judicial custody while Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on Court bail. READ MORE: Kanjhawala case: Victim's family presses for murder charges against accused; stages protest Kanjhawala horror: Delhi court grants bail to owner of car citing 'no role prior to incident'