Kejriwal slams ED for 'politicising' his food before court, seeks direction to administer insulin

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being "petty" and "politicising" what he ate in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating foods high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

The AAP leader filed a fresh application today seeking direction for jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult with doctors through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes for his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

The plea also stated that the Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, should also be allowed to join the consultation with Dr Ravichandra Rao, through video conference.

Kejriwal's counsel launched a spirited assault on the federal anti-money agency over its claim that the AAP national convenor was eating food laden with sugar so he could fall ill and seek bail on medical grounds.

"ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest," Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi told the court.

Referring to the ED's claim about the politician eating mangoes, sweets, aalo-poori, etc. regularly, he said these were provided to him only a few times.

"The allegation is that I have been consuming mangoes... Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there. No mangoes have been sent after April 8. Mangoes have been made to look like sugar bullets. Their sugar level (glycemic index) is much less than brown rice or white rice," Singhvi told the court.