Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite diabetes to make grounds for bail: ED claims in court

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating foods high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had moved the court, seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. It is said that his blood sugar is fluctuating, and he wants to consult his regular doctor. Special Judge Rakesh Syal had directed ED to file a reply on the application, listing the matter for hearing today.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

"Arvind Kejriwal is eating high-sugar-content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, and sweets daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal's counsel submitted before the court that his blood sugar level was fluctuating and went down to 46.

In this situation, he should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week, counsel Vivek Jain submitted. Kejriwal's counsel had also argued as to why ED was opposed to taking care of his health.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Simon Benjamin had argued that in jail there are facilities and he can be examined there.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody after his arrest by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who spent six months in Tihar jail in the same case, has alleged that even the most basic rights of Kejriwal’s were being denied to him in Tihar Jail by the BJP-led central government.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited his Delhi counterpart on Monday, had alleged that the prison authorities are treating him like a “terrorist.”

“Kejriwal is being given terrorist-like treatment by the jail authorities. It was very sad to see that he has no access to facilities available to even hardcore criminals. What’s his fault? There was a glass wall between me and him when we met,” Mann had said following the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI, ENS and ANI)