Plea filed in Delhi HC demanding overhaul of coaching culture, student accommodation standards

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the recent tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a basement coaching centre in Delhi, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding urgent reforms in coaching institutions and Paying Guest (PG) accommodations for students.
The petition, spearheaded by the Kutumb organization through its lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, underscores the severe deficiencies in the regulatory framework governing these critical aspects of student life.
The PIL addresses a pressing need for regulatory measures to ensure safe, affordable, and humane conditions for students who migrate to Delhi and other cities for competitive exams. It highlights the failure of the Delhi government, the Centre, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other authorities in upholding the fundamental rights of students.
“The current coaching culture has turned into a relentless grind for students who, after completing their 12th grade, immerse themselves in preparations for various entrance exams. The quality of education in schools and colleges has deteriorated, pushing students towards expensive coaching institutes and precarious PG accommodations,” the petition states.
The document details disturbing conditions in PG accommodations, where students are reportedly charged up to Rs. 25,000 per month for rooms lacking basic amenities such as proper ventilation. It criticizes the exorbitant costs imposed on students for utilities like electricity, which are significantly higher than standard rates. The petition asserts that these conditions violate students' fundamental rights to adequate housing and a dignified living environment.
Despite previous incidents, such as the Mukherjee Nagar fire last year, which led to some guidelines from the Union of India urging states and UTs to regulate coaching institutes, the petition claims that these guidelines have not been effectively implemented. “The right to die with dignity is as crucial as the right to life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Yet, repeated negligence by authorities has resulted in tragic outcomes without accountability,” the petition argues.
The petition also calls for several key actions such as the framing of comprehensive guidelines with criminal liability for coaching institutes, establishment of regulations for PG accommodations nationwide, submission of action reports on compliance with existing guidelines, and a thorough investigation into illegal and non-compliant coaching centres.